World Runs On This Metal - Shortage Coming | Teo Dechev

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Supply constraints in the copper sector are real and not easily fixed. This environment produces an incredible investment opportunity in copper, says Teo Dechev, CEO, president & director of Mundoro Capital. Currently, inflation is increasing input costs for miners, but has little impact on royalty companies, such as Mundoro.
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