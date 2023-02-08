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https://gettr.com/post/p26zxjpf91a
01/26/2023 David Sumrall: We've had Americans within the SEC, within the DOJ, within other entities that were paid off. There's infiltration of our government and it needs to end.
01/26/2023 大卫·萨姆拉尔：美国证券交易委员会，司法部以及其他机构内部有美国人被中共收买了。我们的政府确实被中共渗透了，这必须结束。