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A Glowing Humanity
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66 views • April 21, 2021
Let us place our circumstances on the line - you can do this for anything on earth . . . it will quickly reveal to you the nature of its purity and creation!
Ephesians 6:12 - "For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places."
Ephesians 6:12 - "For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places."
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