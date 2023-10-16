Rome will lose the Faith… already sounds the death knell

July 1, 2021

The primacy of the Catholic Church is intangible, it is not the equal of other religions tinged with error or false, it must teach and not dialogue, it must convert to itself instead of letting consciences make their own laws

“When I was on earth, I preached, I taught, I explained. I revealed God’s mysteries to men, I showed them God’s law.

The devil having invaded the world, he had put rancor in the hearts of men, enmity, unfair competition, jealousy and the 7 deadly sins (pride, avarice, envy, anger, impurity, gluttony, sloth) which are the source of many faults. Men no longer knew what the scale of values was, and often confused virtue with vice. For example, defending honor was considered a good thing, whereas it was often the result of wounded pride.

(God’s Law…)

God’s Law, discovered to mankind through the Decalogue, was to be enhanced by the knowledge of virtue, which transcends prohibitions. I gave them this knowledge, the knowledge to love their neighbor even though they may be unloved. I set an example by doing good to all the sinners, My brothers, who surrounded Me; I healed them, I absolved them, I encouraged them. I gave them My Word and My blessing and they were eager for My gifts. The people were inflamed by My Words, a prophet was given to them and My presence transported them and made them better.

(The Passion of the Church…)

When I was sentenced, scourged and then crucified, they were baffled, and later, when the apostles were confirmed in the Holy Spirit, there was no more procrastination; they returned in force and were among the first Christians of My Church.

And so it will be at the end of time. Christians will be baffled because the Church, in turn, will be mocked and corroded, tottering without anyone to lift her up. Faithful Christians will retain their faith, hope and charity, but the others, those who have followed the Church in its fall, will be stunned and filled with disappointment.

They will not understand what will seem to them to be the end of a cycle, the end of Christianity, the end of two thousand years of stability and planetary expansion. They will not understand that this fall will be that of the Church’s unfaithful representatives and traitors to the teachings of their Master, the Lord Jesus Christ. All that is not of Him is destined to disappear.

(Catholic Church is not the same as other religions…)

God’s Ten Commandments are forgotten, priests no longer teach them in church. The primacy of the Catholic Church is intangible, it is not the equal of other religions tinged with error or false, it must teach and not dialogue, it must convert to itself instead of letting consciences make their own laws.

The Church is a hierarchical society, and Jesus Christ commissioned Peter to strengthen his brothers in the faith. It is he who must, first and foremost, cling to Jesus Christ and strengthen his brothers and the people in His Law. He must not behave like a mercenary and promulgate permissions that lead souls to perdition. The holy Latin Catholic Mass is to be preserved as the most precious pearl in the universe, and now it has been banned from the very heart of St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, the center of Catholicism.

(Rome will lose the Faith…)

‘Rome will lose the Faith’, said the Blessed Virgin Mary at La Salette in 1846. To ban the Holy Sacrifice of the Cross, the Redemption of mankind, from the very seat of the successors of Saint Peter is an exceptional affront to God and His saints.

This ban already sounds the death knell of what the holy Roman Catholic Church was, it shows the drift of its representatives, and the house of cards they still represent within it will crumble like a building without foundations.

That time is near, My children, but do not be troubled, for My holy Church will always remain. The Catholic faith has always been demanding, founded on rock, and its morality unchanged through the centuries.

“Heaven and earth will pass away, but My words will not pass away” (Mt 24:35).

(Any other union is immoral…)

The Sacrament of Marriage was instituted by Jesus Christ Himself, who by His presence at Cana blessed marriage and performed His first miracle....

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5787-rome-will-lose-the-faith-already-sounds-the-death-knell/





