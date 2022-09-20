NAZIS IN AMERICA, PT 2 - HIDDEN NAZI PRESENCE IN USA

#GOVERNMENT #PROPHECY #AMERICA(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]





Today's word: Not all Nazis made it to trial after WW2. Top-ranking Nazis were brought to the United States as part of a 'witness protection program', given new lives and identities, and seamlessly integrated into the population. They are generations in now and nobody knows who they are. America offered these people the best of the land in exchange for spiritual knowhow, medical discoveries, occult knowledge and technology. The Lord said "The eagle put her wing over a serpent, now that serpent is full grown and ready to bite her to death." These are the revelations of the Lord Jesus about the coming Beast System.





Read this prophecy on TMV Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/19/nazis-in-america-pt-2-may-7-2022/





