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NAZIS IN AMERICA, PT 2 - HIDDEN NAZI PRESENCE IN USA
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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377 views • September 20, 2022

#GOVERNMENT #PROPHECY #AMERICA

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


Today's word: Not all Nazis made it to trial after WW2. Top-ranking Nazis were brought to the United States as part of a 'witness protection program', given new lives and identities, and seamlessly integrated into the population. They are generations in now and nobody knows who they are. America offered these people the best of the land in exchange for spiritual knowhow, medical discoveries, occult knowledge and technology. The Lord said "The eagle put her wing over a serpent, now that serpent is full grown and ready to bite her to death." These are the revelations of the Lord Jesus about the coming Beast System.


Read this prophecy on TMV Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/19/nazis-in-america-pt-2-may-7-2022/


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government regime Stasi nazi nazism Brownshirt soldiers army military totalitarian secrets whisper reporting reportage undercover hiding lies false accusations telling dictatorship dictator tyrant absolute rule control beast system SS swastika new world order


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Not all Nazis made it to trial after WW2. Top-ranking Nazis were brought to the United States as part of a 'witness protection program', given new lives and identities, and seamlessly integrated into the population. They are generations in now and nobody knows who they are. America offered these people the best of the land in exchange for spiritual knowhow, medical discoveries, occult knowledge and technology. The Lord said "The eagle put her wing over a serpent, now that serpent is full grown and ready to bite her to death." These are the revelations of the Lord Jesus about the coming Beast System. Please see prophecies as witnesses below. Thank you for visiting The Master's Voice.


LOCKSTEP: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/13/lockstep-may-11-2021/

TANKS IN AMERICA: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/14/tanks-in-america-may-14-2021/

NAZIS IN AMERICA, PT 3: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/28/nazis-in-america-pt-3-may-20-2022/


Keywords
liesmilitarycontrolgovernmentfalsenaziarmywhisperregimedictatordictatorshipnazismsoldierssecretsaccusationsstasityrantreportingtotalitarianundercoverreportagehidingtellingbrownshirtabsolute rule
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