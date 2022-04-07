Former Russian Soldiers Join the Legion of Freedom Russia and Fight for Ukraine

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04/06/2022 Former Russian POW soldiers join the Legion of Freedom Russia and fight for Ukraine. They witnessed atrocities of the Russian army and decided to defect. They bear the emblem of “Freedom of Russia” in white and blue ribbons which means to wipe out the blood on the present Russian national flag of white, blue and red.