Joe Rogan Debate, Peter Hotez, Congress Corruption & Constitutional

Dr. Jane Ruby
June 21, 2023
Peter Hotez continues to push dangerous “vaccines” in spite of mounting evidence of adverse reactions. Hotez refuses the Rogan debate in spite of the increasing amount offered. Congress continues hearings with no action being taken against perpetrators, and no “vaccine” criminal investigation. Trump continues to push the shots and takes credit for being the father of the vaccines. Dr. Jane stresses that the power is with the people to institute changes based on their Constitutional Rights.
Peter Hotez, Vaccine boosters, Joe Rogan debate, Vaccine autism, Trump vaccine, Vaccine criminal investigation, Constitutional Rights, Deborah Birks, Pfizer vaccine criminal history, Congress corruption
