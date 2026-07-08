Toxic Triggers: Unveiling the Environmental Exposures that are Linked to Disease Manifestation

THE HUMAN SHUTDOWN TRAILER: https://humanshutdown.com/?oid=33&affid=19

This episode took us deep into the heart of an environmental crisis:





The toxic triggers in our environment that are wreaking havoc on our bodies!





Our experts shed light on how environmental exposures through things like heavy metals, which are released into our environment through industrial activities....





Agriculture, and improper waste disposal, find their way into our water, soil, and air...





Posing MASSIVE risks to human health.





The incredibly strong Fran Drescher, joined us first with her inspiring journey from cancer survivor to proactive health advocate.





She really showed us the importance of transforming our pain into purpose…





Because despite the pain she went through, she now advocates for a life lived with conscious choices that prioritize health, sustainability, and well-being.





In our episoded, she shared that…





“Well I'm a cancer survivor and so I feel like I got famous, I got cancer and I lived to talk about it, so I'm talking. And I wrote a New York Times best-seller called Cancer Schmancer because it took me two years and eight doctors to get a proper diagnosis of uterine cancer. And I didn't want what happened to me to happen to other people by means of misdiagnosis and mistreatment.”





Following Fran's story, Dr. Bryan Ardis brought to the table another timely issue:



The connection between toxic relationships and the development of cancer.





Drawing on the work of Dr. Stephanie Seneff and others, Dr. Ardis emphasized the importance of removing stressors to boost the immune system.





He also shared insights into natural remedies like laetrile, also known as Vitamin B17, found in apricot seeds, which has been shown to combat cancer effectively.

Mercola Market: https://mercolamarket.com/?fpr=jelipher91



