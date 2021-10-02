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Del Bigtree: Fake Satanic Puppet Joe Biden, Fake 'Vax' and Fake 'Stage'[01.10.2021]
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284 views • October 02, 2021
Joe Biden was asked what percentage of Americans will need to be vaccinated for "us to go back to normal."
Listen to his answer.
#JoeBiden #Booster #ThirdShot #Vaccinated #BackToNormal #POTUS #PhotoOp #PercentageVaccinated #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW235
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
44850 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1EkTQecOJ4px/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
Listen to his answer.
#JoeBiden #Booster #ThirdShot #Vaccinated #BackToNormal #POTUS #PhotoOp #PercentageVaccinated #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW235
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
44850 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1EkTQecOJ4px/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
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