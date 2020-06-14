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Body Cam Shows Rayshard Brooks Drunk, Resist Arrest, Fight Police, Grab Officers Taser
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34 views • June 14, 2020
Body Cam footage show Rayshard Brooks was too drunk to drive, resisted arrest and tried to fight with police, then grabbed the officers taser, ran, then pointed it at the officer.
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