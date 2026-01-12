Fort Knox - Housing Costs - Owning a House Is Racist

What to Know About Fort Knox's Gold Depository





President Donald Trump says Elon Musk will be looking at Fort Knox, the legendary depository in Kentucky for American gold reserves, to make sure the gold is still there.





Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says there is an audit every year and that “all the gold is present and accounted for.”





The United States Bullion Depository at Fort Knox has stored precious metal bullion reserves for the United States since 1937 and has become synonymous for secure and well protected. Along with protecting gold reserves, Fort Knox is currently also used as the Army's human resources command center, and it hosts the Army's largest annual training event each summer.





“We’re going to open up the doors. We’re going to inspect Fort Knox,” Trump said in a speech to Republican governors Thursday evening.





“I don’t want to open it and the cupboards are bare,” he added.





https://www.military.com/daily-news/2025/02/21/what-know-about-fort-knoxs-gold-depository.html









New map reveals the locations of the largest gold deposits in the US





American gold output in 2024 adds up to a clear story. A handful of states deliver almost all of the country’s new metal, and one of them towers over the rest.





Gold came out of more than 40 lode mines and several placer operations, with the biggest concentration in the West and in Alaska.





https://www.earth.com/news/new-map-reveals-the-locations-of-the-largest-gold-deposits-in-the-us/









Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?





US President Donald Trump has spoken highly of the gold standard, but could he really bring it back? Here's a look at whether it's possible and what it would mean for the country.





https://investingnews.com/daily/resource-investing/precious-metals-investing/gold-investing/trump-gold-standard/









What is driving up housing costs across the US?





Housing prices nationally are at an all-time high, including in many metro areas that were previously considered affordable alternatives to coastal markets. While prices have been rising over recent decades, the average growth rates of housing stock have been in decline. In a new BPEA paper, Edward Glaeser and Joseph Gyourko explore the evolving dynamics of the U.S. housing market, focusing on six metropolitan areas and in particular on steep housing stock decreases in Sun Belt cities.





https://www.brookings.edu/articles/what-is-driving-up-housing-costs-across-the-us/









Mamdani’s top housing pick once called homeownership a ‘weapon of white supremacy’





Cea Weaver previously said transitioning away from private property ownership will impact 'white families especially'





In a resurfaced tweet and video clip, a top housing official in newly minted New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration previously called homeownership a "weapon of white supremacy" and argued that property should be treated as a "collective good."





https://www.foxnews.com/politics/mamdanis-top-housing-pick-once-called-homeownership-weapon-white-supremacy









Trump announces plans to ban institutional investors from buying single-family homes





Trump looks to ban large financial institutions from investing in single-family homes





https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/trump-announces-plans-ban-institutional-investors-from-buying-single-family-homes