New footage shows Vladimir Putin conducting another visit to one of Russia’s command centers.

Putin stated that the Russian military now fully controls the initiative along the entire line of contact in the Special Military Operation.

Gerasimov reported that the joint Russian force grouping is pushing forward along a wide front and that three settlements in the Kharkov region came under Russian control in November.

Gerasimov reported that assault units of the Zapad grouping have entered Krasny Liman.

In Seversk, Russian assault troops are fighting street-to-street, freeing around 100 buildings every day.

He added that roughly 30% of Konstantinovka is now under Russian control.

Russian forces are also successfully pushing their offensive in Dnepropetrovsk region.

Gerasimov stated that Russian troops continue to tighten the encirclement of Ukrainian forces on the left bank of the Oskol near Kupyansk, where the enemy’s strength is estimated at roughly 15 battalions.

Gerasimov said that Ukrainian units near Kupyansk cannot pull back to the south along the left bank of the Oskol.

Putin said that securing control over a series of settlements in recent days is crucial for liberating the remaining areas still held by Ukrainian forces.

Putin thanked the military “for the results in Krasnoarmeysk,” stressing that this direction is of particular importance.

Putin said the enemy is unable to keep up with the pace of the Russian advance in the Zaporozhye direction.

Putin called the battlefield situation a tragedy for the Ukrainian people, saying it stems from the criminal policies of Kiev’s “thieving junta.”