Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ex-People's Deputy Alexei Zhuravko was Killed by Ukro shelling Today at the Hotel Bombing in Kherson - He Made His Referendum Vote Count Just Before He Died. - 092522
100 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 2 months ago |

ex-People's Deputy Alexei Zhuravko was killed by Ukro shelling today... He made his vote count. He was born with disabilities. He had moved back to Kherson and lived in this hotel.

UPDATE:  63.58 percent to go with Russian, vote in Kherson.

--

UKR Leaks said this:  [Forwarded from UKR LEAKS_eng]

[ Photo ]

Yesterday in Kherson, as a result of a cynical attack by the AАU on a hotel from HIMARS, my friend Alexey Zhuravko died. Alexey is a former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, disabled since childhood, who helped absolutely everyone, not paying attention to his illness. He was a true patriot and a great comrade. Unfortunately, the Ukrainian regime can only fire at civilian objects and kill civilians. Eternal memory

Russell Texas Bentley said this:  Alexey Zhuravko has died, on the Front, like a true Hero. He was a friend and example of courage, dedication and patriotism, to me and to the world. Nothing could stop him, and nothing ever did. The nazis killed his body in a terrorist attack in Kherson, but his legend and his example live on. Eternal memory, Brother, we will meet again. https://t.me/TXDPR/2280

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket