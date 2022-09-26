ex-People's Deputy Alexei Zhuravko was killed by Ukro shelling today... He made his vote count. He was born with disabilities. He had moved back to Kherson and lived in this hotel.

UPDATE: 63.58 percent to go with Russian, vote in Kherson.

UKR Leaks said this: [Forwarded from UKR LEAKS_eng]

Yesterday in Kherson, as a result of a cynical attack by the AАU on a hotel from HIMARS, my friend Alexey Zhuravko died. Alexey is a former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, disabled since childhood, who helped absolutely everyone, not paying attention to his illness. He was a true patriot and a great comrade. Unfortunately, the Ukrainian regime can only fire at civilian objects and kill civilians. Eternal memory

Russell Texas Bentley said this: Alexey Zhuravko has died, on the Front, like a true Hero. He was a friend and example of courage, dedication and patriotism, to me and to the world. Nothing could stop him, and nothing ever did. The nazis killed his body in a terrorist attack in Kherson, but his legend and his example live on. Eternal memory, Brother, we will meet again. https://t.me/TXDPR/2280