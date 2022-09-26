BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ex-People's Deputy Alexei Zhuravko was Killed by Ukro shelling Today at the Hotel Bombing in Kherson - He Made His Referendum Vote Count Just Before He Died. - 092522
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1405 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
100 views • September 26, 2022

ex-People's Deputy Alexei Zhuravko was killed by Ukro shelling today... He made his vote count. He was born with disabilities. He had moved back to Kherson and lived in this hotel.

UPDATE:  63.58 percent to go with Russian, vote in Kherson.

--

UKR Leaks said this:  [Forwarded from UKR LEAKS_eng]

[ Photo ]

Yesterday in Kherson, as a result of a cynical attack by the AАU on a hotel from HIMARS, my friend Alexey Zhuravko died. Alexey is a former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, disabled since childhood, who helped absolutely everyone, not paying attention to his illness. He was a true patriot and a great comrade. Unfortunately, the Ukrainian regime can only fire at civilian objects and kill civilians. Eternal memory

Russell Texas Bentley said this:  Alexey Zhuravko has died, on the Front, like a true Hero. He was a friend and example of courage, dedication and patriotism, to me and to the world. Nothing could stop him, and nothing ever did. The nazis killed his body in a terrorist attack in Kherson, but his legend and his example live on. Eternal memory, Brother, we will meet again. https://t.me/TXDPR/2280

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy