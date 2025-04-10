© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CONCLUSIONS OF LAW:
1. 2. 3. The Bill of Rights (Amendments I–X) are unalienable and supreme, protecting the right to be
heard (I), secure in person (IV), free from compelled testimony (V), and never subject to powers
not delegated (X).
Appearance by affidavit, certified notice, or verified written instrument is lawfully valid in
every state and every court, regardless of classification.
AI systems, clerks, or court staff that presume dishonor, issue warrants, or generate
automated defaults based on the absence of physical presence are acting ultra vires — beyondlegal authority — and such acts are void ab initio.
4. Public servants are bound by oath to uphold the Constitution. Artificial systems have no
lawful standing to override human constitutional rights.