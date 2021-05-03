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Gouverneur Morris: The Penman of the Constitution - Ep. 42
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10 views • May 03, 2021
In our continuing series, Founders and Framers, we sneak a peek at one of America's little known Framers, Gouverneur Morris. Morris was the actual Penman of the US Constitution and sat on the committee that finalized the language of the document. Besides trying to figure out how to pronounce his name, join us on this episode of The Smiths Of Liberty and discover more about this important Federalist and Founder!
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