This Saint News 5/11/2025
DFlirt
DFlirt
26 followers
0
24 views • 1 day ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!

If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


Happy Mother's Day!

This week: A lot of good reports and one really bad one, we'll talk about Ivermectin. Is Trump really like Hitler or has the Left lost it completely? It's been a minute, so we're gonna check in with These Streets and see what's crackin'. And it's official: Pope Leo the 14th is in effect. We're going in on aliens today fam, and their connections to similar phenomena. We'll run through a few Top Stories after that and as usual fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


The Remarkable Cancer-Fighting Benefits of Ivermectin

https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1920178559441657949


Shocking reason Mike Myers and Micheal B Jordan were named in the Diddy trial!

https://x.com/clerpatriot/status/1919846776556736965


Start Asking the Right Questions About Student Loan Debt https://x.com/bravoCo104498/status/1915505011749978458


British populists sweep local elections, winning more seats than both major parties *combined*

https://x.com/profstonge/status/1920093759091417232


Catherine Austin Fitts - Bankers have decided Trump's their man to get the control grid for them

https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/1913942210065707316


Yes, they want people divided, but division is not the purpose. Destroying White people and White concepts like Liberty is the purpose.

https://x.com/HarrisonHSmith/status/1919100216310992962


John Stossel - Immigration and the U.S. Economy: Who Wins and Who Loses?https://x.com/JohnStossel/status/1920596068494159890


Greatest Moment That's EVER Happened at One of My Shows

https://x.com/AkaashSingh/status/1919814423708921872


Welcome to THICCTEROS!

https://x.com/fatfellaseason/status/1910738424631615668


Bill Maher - If the leaders in the Democratic Party keep encouraging and not rebuking the idea that America is cringe, and the people who run Gaza are great, the Democrats are doomed.

https://x.com/billmaher/status/1921044023881470046


We need to start thinking about aliens...

https://x.com/tbpn/status/1902817003578200356


Shawn Ryan - "She saw this angel, and it wasn’t a vision—it was in reality. She described it as short and shiny, with a dart."

https://x.com/ShawnRyan762/status/1887561900214378765

trumpcomedyhollywooddeep statepropagandademocratisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracyrepublicanelon musk
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

