This Saint News 5/11/2025

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!

If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt





Happy Mother's Day!

This week: A lot of good reports and one really bad one, we'll talk about Ivermectin. Is Trump really like Hitler or has the Left lost it completely? It's been a minute, so we're gonna check in with These Streets and see what's crackin'. And it's official: Pope Leo the 14th is in effect. We're going in on aliens today fam, and their connections to similar phenomena. We'll run through a few Top Stories after that and as usual fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.





#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews





The Remarkable Cancer-Fighting Benefits of Ivermectin

https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1920178559441657949





Shocking reason Mike Myers and Micheal B Jordan were named in the Diddy trial!

https://x.com/clerpatriot/status/1919846776556736965





Start Asking the Right Questions About Student Loan Debt https://x.com/bravoCo104498/status/1915505011749978458





British populists sweep local elections, winning more seats than both major parties *combined*

https://x.com/profstonge/status/1920093759091417232





Catherine Austin Fitts - Bankers have decided Trump's their man to get the control grid for them

https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/1913942210065707316





Yes, they want people divided, but division is not the purpose. Destroying White people and White concepts like Liberty is the purpose.

https://x.com/HarrisonHSmith/status/1919100216310992962





John Stossel - Immigration and the U.S. Economy: Who Wins and Who Loses?https://x.com/JohnStossel/status/1920596068494159890





Greatest Moment That's EVER Happened at One of My Shows

https://x.com/AkaashSingh/status/1919814423708921872





Welcome to THICCTEROS!

https://x.com/fatfellaseason/status/1910738424631615668





Bill Maher - If the leaders in the Democratic Party keep encouraging and not rebuking the idea that America is cringe, and the people who run Gaza are great, the Democrats are doomed.

https://x.com/billmaher/status/1921044023881470046





We need to start thinking about aliens...

https://x.com/tbpn/status/1902817003578200356





Shawn Ryan - "She saw this angel, and it wasn’t a vision—it was in reality. She described it as short and shiny, with a dart."

https://x.com/ShawnRyan762/status/1887561900214378765