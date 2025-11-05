This Saint News 5/11/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Happy Mother's Day!
This week: A lot of good reports and one really bad one, we'll talk about Ivermectin. Is Trump really like Hitler or has the Left lost it completely? It's been a minute, so we're gonna check in with These Streets and see what's crackin'. And it's official: Pope Leo the 14th is in effect. We're going in on aliens today fam, and their connections to similar phenomena. We'll run through a few Top Stories after that and as usual fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.
The Remarkable Cancer-Fighting Benefits of Ivermectin
https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1920178559441657949
Shocking reason Mike Myers and Micheal B Jordan were named in the Diddy trial!
https://x.com/clerpatriot/status/1919846776556736965
Start Asking the Right Questions About Student Loan Debt https://x.com/bravoCo104498/status/1915505011749978458
British populists sweep local elections, winning more seats than both major parties *combined*
https://x.com/profstonge/status/1920093759091417232
Catherine Austin Fitts - Bankers have decided Trump's their man to get the control grid for them
https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/1913942210065707316
Yes, they want people divided, but division is not the purpose. Destroying White people and White concepts like Liberty is the purpose.
https://x.com/HarrisonHSmith/status/1919100216310992962
John Stossel - Immigration and the U.S. Economy: Who Wins and Who Loses?https://x.com/JohnStossel/status/1920596068494159890
Greatest Moment That's EVER Happened at One of My Shows
https://x.com/AkaashSingh/status/1919814423708921872
Welcome to THICCTEROS!
https://x.com/fatfellaseason/status/1910738424631615668
Bill Maher - If the leaders in the Democratic Party keep encouraging and not rebuking the idea that America is cringe, and the people who run Gaza are great, the Democrats are doomed.
https://x.com/billmaher/status/1921044023881470046
We need to start thinking about aliens...
https://x.com/tbpn/status/1902817003578200356
Shawn Ryan - "She saw this angel, and it wasn’t a vision—it was in reality. She described it as short and shiny, with a dart."