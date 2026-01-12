© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lindsey Graham tells the audience it’s only a matter of time before the U.S. starts bombing Iran, hinting it could even begin tonight.
Graham says the Iranian regime must be taken down once and for all in the name of Israel.
“He leaves standing, or he leaves laying down.”
Source @Shadow of Ezra
