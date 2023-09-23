Create New Account
PEELING BACK THE TRUTH ON APEEL
Published a day ago

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


Sep 22, 2023


Do you know that a company is applying a film to the exterior of fruits and vegetables? What’s it made of? Is it safe? Take a deep dive into Apeel’s product that may change your grocery shopping habits.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3jy13f-peeling-back-the-truth-on-apeel.html

