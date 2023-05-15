"Lamya's Poem" (2021) --Muslim Mother's Day.... And/or Anti-Christian DumbWah...!?!

Happy Mother's Day, thanks to fundamental ("European") Christian culture & beliefs!!!
---EXPOSED: A grassroots children's flick indoctrinating the UNsuspecting with subliminal taqia/dysinformation - to what end...!?!
The biblical bug plague of THEY/THEM/THEIR UNholy Macha site says it all. +++
For more details, see:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SS3ZS9Q6Jdw&t=68s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0HFP6sy5VzQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKSVrseFzZI&t=528s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bngXWxqox4E&t=364s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NjeubwCC7Bo&t=3966s
https://www.artofimposturefilm.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.