THIS VIDEO IS BEING NUKE ON TWITTER. ILLEGAL asylum seeker who came from war torn Syria to France.

Man stabs kids in the playground in a town in French Alps - 4 nursery
kids & 1 adult stabbed - Kids in critical condition He is an asylum
seeker who came from war torn Syria to France. (00:18)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.