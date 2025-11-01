ARPA-H and the Weaponized Architecture for Total Dominance & Surveillance w/ Alix Mayer

See exclusives and more at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Alix Mayer, Board Chair and President of Free Now Foundation, California’s leading medical freedom law nonprofit, joins the program to expose how government-backed initiatives like ARPA-H are building what could be called a “Weaponized Architecture for Total Dominance and Surveillance." We discuss the detail of how surveillance systems, digital tracking, and biomedical data projects are converging into a unified control grid—one that threatens privacy, autonomy, and the very foundation of medical freedom.

Learn more about Alix Mayer at https://freenowfoundation.org

