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THE DEMONIC GOSPEL
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70 views • April 19, 2021
I say a few negative things about John Piper on this channel, but a viewer recently sent me this great John Piper sermon, which really inspired me, and so I wanted to share it with you too. It's over 10 years old, and more recent sermons from John Piper indicate that we definitely do NOT see eye to eye on what Jesus taught about such things as forsaking all. But it was refreshing to see Piper giving such well-thought-out reasons for why the prosperity gospel is an abomination in Christianity today. Check it out, and let me know what you think.
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