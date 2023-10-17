An angry crowd gathers outside the Israeli Embassy in Ankara.

Earlier, Israel called on its citizens to leave Turkey immediately.

All political parties at the Turkish Parliament signed a joint declaration to condemn Israel over reports that it had targeted hospitals in Gaza.

Israel unified the Turkish political parties for the second time in less than a week. This includes pro-Kurdish HEDEP

NEW: Hezbollah full statement

In the name of God,

Humanity mourns the horrific and brutal crime committed by the Zionist murder and criminal gangs in the Baptist Hospital in Gaza, which claimed the lives of hundreds of innocent martyrs.

This massacre is a continuation of the previous massacres since the establishment of this criminal, usurping entity, like Deir Yassin, Houla, and Sabra and Shatila.

All the way to the massacres of Qana and others throughout the years of the hateful occupation, which reveal the true criminal face of this entity and its sponsor, Satan, and the greatest wrongdoer, the United States of America.

Which bears direct and full responsibility for this massacre and for all crimes committed by the Zionist enemy.

All statements of condemnation and denunciation are no longer enough, and we call on the peoples of our Arab and Islamic nation to take immediate action in the streets and squares to express intense anger and put pressure on governments and states wherever they are.

International and regional organizations must take immediate action against the massacres and genocide of the oppressed Palestinian people and the implementation of forced displacement under the weight of massacres, terrorism and murder. ‏

Let tomorrow, Wednesday, be a day of unprecedented anger against the enemy and its crimes and against Biden’s visit to the Zionist entity to cover and protect this criminal entity.

Let the message be clear, that this is a day, after which only comes a path of of resistance, victory, and retaliation for the oppressed against the oppressor.

