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Edgar Cayce On The AKASHIC RECORD - The Sleeping Prophet - Brian Scott
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221 views • January 23, 2022
Thanks to Brian Scott on YT for this video.
In theosophy and anthroposophy, the Akashic records is a compendium of all universal events, thoughts, words, emotions, and intent ever to have occurred in the past, present, or future in terms of all entities and life forms, not just human. They are believed by theosophists to be encoded in a non-physical plane of existence known as the mental plane. It is believed all thoughts, words, intent etc. generates its own unique "frequency or vibration" which is stored in the Akashic Records
When you hear the term Akashic Records, what comes to mind? When I first heard it, my first thought was of a giant filing cabinet of information. Some people think of the Akashic Records as a library, or a book. Some think of it as a database.
Those who champion the truth of the Akashic Records assert that they were accessed by ancient people of various cultures, including the Indians, Moors, Tibetans, Bönpo and other peoples of the Himalaya, Egyptians, Persians, Chaldeans, Greeks, Chinese, Hebrews, Christians, Druids and Mayans. It is held that the ancient Indian sages of the Himalayas knew that each soul, jiva, atma, or entity recorded every moment of its existence in a "book", and that if one attuned oneself properly then one could access that book (refer mindstream for example).
Nostradamus claimed to have gained access to the Akasha, using methods derived from the Greek oracles, Christian and Sufi mysticism, and the Kabbalah. Other individuals who claim to have consciously used the Akashic Records include: Charles Webster Leadbeater, Annie Besant, Alice Bailey, Samael Aun Weor, William Lilly, Manly P. Hall, Lilian Treemont, Dion Fortune, George Hunt Williamson, Rudolf Steiner, Max Heindel and Edgar Cayce amongst others.
Edgar Cayce (/ˈkeɪsiː/; 18 March 1877 – 3 January 1945) was an American clairvoyant who claimed, uniquely, to channel his own higher self. During these sessions, Cayce would answer questions on subjects as varied as healing, reincarnation, dreams, the afterlife, past-life, nutrition, Atlantis and future events. Cayce, believed that it was his subconscious mind exploring the dream realm, where he believed minds were timelessly connected. Cayce founded a nonprofit organization, the Association for Research and Enlightenment, to store and facilitate the study of his channelings, as well as run a hospital. A biographer gave him the nickname The Sleeping Prophet.
Some consider him the true founder and a principal source of the most characteristic beliefs of the New Age movement.
Until September 1923, his readings were not systematically recorded or preserved. However, an article published in the Birmingham Post-Herald on October 10, 1922, quotes Cayce as saying that he had given 8,056 readings as of that date and it is known that he gave approximately 13,000–14,000 readings after that date. A total of 14,306 are available at the A.R.E. Cayce headquarters in Virginia Beach and on an online, member-only section along with background information, correspondence, and follow-up documentation.
Other abilities that have been attributed to Cayce include astral projection, prophesying, mediumship, viewing the Akashic records or "Book of Life", and seeing auras. Cayce said he became interested in learning more about these subjects after he was informed about the content of his readings, which he reported that he never actually heard himself.
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In theosophy and anthroposophy, the Akashic records is a compendium of all universal events, thoughts, words, emotions, and intent ever to have occurred in the past, present, or future in terms of all entities and life forms, not just human. They are believed by theosophists to be encoded in a non-physical plane of existence known as the mental plane. It is believed all thoughts, words, intent etc. generates its own unique "frequency or vibration" which is stored in the Akashic Records
When you hear the term Akashic Records, what comes to mind? When I first heard it, my first thought was of a giant filing cabinet of information. Some people think of the Akashic Records as a library, or a book. Some think of it as a database.
Those who champion the truth of the Akashic Records assert that they were accessed by ancient people of various cultures, including the Indians, Moors, Tibetans, Bönpo and other peoples of the Himalaya, Egyptians, Persians, Chaldeans, Greeks, Chinese, Hebrews, Christians, Druids and Mayans. It is held that the ancient Indian sages of the Himalayas knew that each soul, jiva, atma, or entity recorded every moment of its existence in a "book", and that if one attuned oneself properly then one could access that book (refer mindstream for example).
Nostradamus claimed to have gained access to the Akasha, using methods derived from the Greek oracles, Christian and Sufi mysticism, and the Kabbalah. Other individuals who claim to have consciously used the Akashic Records include: Charles Webster Leadbeater, Annie Besant, Alice Bailey, Samael Aun Weor, William Lilly, Manly P. Hall, Lilian Treemont, Dion Fortune, George Hunt Williamson, Rudolf Steiner, Max Heindel and Edgar Cayce amongst others.
Edgar Cayce (/ˈkeɪsiː/; 18 March 1877 – 3 January 1945) was an American clairvoyant who claimed, uniquely, to channel his own higher self. During these sessions, Cayce would answer questions on subjects as varied as healing, reincarnation, dreams, the afterlife, past-life, nutrition, Atlantis and future events. Cayce, believed that it was his subconscious mind exploring the dream realm, where he believed minds were timelessly connected. Cayce founded a nonprofit organization, the Association for Research and Enlightenment, to store and facilitate the study of his channelings, as well as run a hospital. A biographer gave him the nickname The Sleeping Prophet.
Some consider him the true founder and a principal source of the most characteristic beliefs of the New Age movement.
Until September 1923, his readings were not systematically recorded or preserved. However, an article published in the Birmingham Post-Herald on October 10, 1922, quotes Cayce as saying that he had given 8,056 readings as of that date and it is known that he gave approximately 13,000–14,000 readings after that date. A total of 14,306 are available at the A.R.E. Cayce headquarters in Virginia Beach and on an online, member-only section along with background information, correspondence, and follow-up documentation.
Other abilities that have been attributed to Cayce include astral projection, prophesying, mediumship, viewing the Akashic records or "Book of Life", and seeing auras. Cayce said he became interested in learning more about these subjects after he was informed about the content of his readings, which he reported that he never actually heard himself.
Alternate Universe Reality Activation get full access to new meditations, new lectures, recordings from the reality con and the 90 day AURA meditation schedule
https://realityrevolutionlive.com/aur...
BUY MY BOOK! https://www.amazon.com/Reality-Revolu...
Listen my book on audible https://www.audible.com/pd/The-Realit...
Music By Mettaverse
Into the Omniverse
Blade Runner
432hz relaxing ambient music Tibetan Singing Bowls
768hz throat chakra inspiring creativity
when all else fades
light quotient
heart chakra
➤ Listen on Soundcloud: http://bit.ly/2KjGlLI
➤ Follow them on Instagram: http://bit.ly/2JW8BU2
➤ Join them on Facebook: http://bit.ly/2G1j7G6
➤ Subscribe to their channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyvj...
Alan Watts Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
All My Neville Goddard Videos In One Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
For coaching – https://www.advancedsuccessinstitute.com
For all episodes of the Reality Revolution – https://www.therealityrevolution.com
Like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/The-Reality-...
Join our facebook group The Reality Revolution https://www.facebook.com/groups/52381...
Subscribe to my Youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOgX...
Contact us at [email protected]
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