211) Zaragatoa do teste PCR com Luciferase (quantum dots ou pontos quânticos)

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Fonte: PCR test contaminated with Luciferase (quantum dots ou pontos quânticos): https://www.brighteon.com/746c93cd-39dd-480d-9344-4e9622edae71 Ver também vídeo do Verão 2021 (minuto 01:28''): 181) Phenomena in vaxxed (RF, magnetic and glowing): https://www.brighteon.com/763059b6-7393-47a2-bc4b-1c139b59bb34 MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/