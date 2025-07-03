NWO: They're flashing the 666 hand sign to honor the Vatican's pope

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to DarknessToLight.111





The world’s entertainers and politicians give their allegiance to the man of sin at the Vatican: the pope.





666 is the number of the Vatican beast’s pope. The pope has a dozen titles each of which add up to 666. That’s the number of the beast, the beast being the Vatican.





Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a MAN; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six (Revelation 13:18, King James Bible).





The pope’s titles equal 666 including:





1. Vicarivs Filii Dei (Latin) - the numerical value using Roman Numerals = 666 - its meaning - Vicar of the son of God.





2. Italika Ekklesia (Latin) - the numerical value = 666 - its meaning – “the Italian assembly/the Italian “church” - the word "church" comes from the old English word "KIRKE", the same word we get “CIRCUS” from.





3. Dux Cleri (Latin) - the numerical value = 666 - its meaning – Head of clergy.





4. Ludovicus (Latin) - the numerical value = 666 - its meaning – Vicar of the court.





5. Latinus Rex Sacerdos (Latin) - the numerical value = 666 - its meaning – Latin priest-king. (The vatican is its own country within Rome & the pope is officially titled “king” of the country vatican).





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington