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Fed Controls Bitcoin, Planned Global Collapse w/ Kent Lewiss
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44 views • September 17, 2019
Kent Lewiss rejoins the show to discuss his latest reports about the planned dollar collapse and the future of cryptocurrency and blockchain control. This show should be eye opening for those who still see cryptocurrencies as the way to freedom. Sign up to receive 10 free 1776 cryptocurrencies while tokens are still available at https://freedom.social/SarahWestall_1-register to receive 10 free 1776 coins
You can reach and learn more about Kent Lewiss @ http://Freedom.Social
Join Patreon and see Kent's 2 reports discussed on the show today @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
Sign up for the FREE Body Electric Summit and Receive 5 FREE eBooks, immediate access to 3 early presentations, and much more! Sign up @ https://cutt.ly/BodyElectricSummit
Sign up for the Sexual Vitality Summit and receive the FREE guide @ http://Cutt.ly/SexualVitalitySummit
Learn more about Dr. Bill Andrews Telomere Lengthening and the world's best anti aging compound - Use code "Sarah5" to receive a 5% discount. This works with other offers including the 10% introductory offer advertised on their website: http://Cutt.ly/DefyTime
See the studies and learn more about the 24 hour weight loss supplement that guarantees results! Tetrogen @ https://cutt.ly/TetrogenInfo
MUSIC CREDITS:
paid license for Broad Video use
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
You can reach and learn more about Kent Lewiss @ http://Freedom.Social
Join Patreon and see Kent's 2 reports discussed on the show today @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
Sign up for the FREE Body Electric Summit and Receive 5 FREE eBooks, immediate access to 3 early presentations, and much more! Sign up @ https://cutt.ly/BodyElectricSummit
Sign up for the Sexual Vitality Summit and receive the FREE guide @ http://Cutt.ly/SexualVitalitySummit
Learn more about Dr. Bill Andrews Telomere Lengthening and the world's best anti aging compound - Use code "Sarah5" to receive a 5% discount. This works with other offers including the 10% introductory offer advertised on their website: http://Cutt.ly/DefyTime
See the studies and learn more about the 24 hour weight loss supplement that guarantees results! Tetrogen @ https://cutt.ly/TetrogenInfo
MUSIC CREDITS:
paid license for Broad Video use
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
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