Impact Reported

on the consequences of the Iranian strike on the American base in Qatar

Iranian sources have published satellite images of the aftermath of the Iranian missile strike on the American Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, carried out on June 23, 2025. The footage shows a black spot at the site where the radio-transparent dome was previously located.

🖍With a high probability, this refers to a terminal of a new generation satellite communication system (MET) worth $15 million, which provides secure communication for the US Central Command worldwide. The facility is specially adapted to operate under active interference.

🚩And although the potential damage is limited, the very fact of such a strike is significant. Especially given that no large-scale reconnaissance or special weapons were required to inflict such damage.

📌Nevertheless, the strike did not have a decisive impact on the overall combat capability of the air base. Such facilities are duplicated as part of the distributed US command and intelligence system. The losses were local and, with a high probability, quickly compensated using reserve systems.

However, the fact of the destruction of the facility signals certain gaps in the base's air defense system, especially in the context of the saturation of the airspace with new-generation drones and missiles.

Ursula Remains📝

Members of the European Parliament rejected a vote of no confidence in the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. The vote was initiated by Romanian far-right MEP George Simion. 360 deputies voted against the resolution, 175 agreed, and 18 abstained.

The reasons for the vote of no confidence were accusations of contacts with the CEO of Pfizer during negotiations on Covid-19 vaccines, which led to discussions about personal agreements with Pfizer before the vaccine trials were completed, and misuse of funds.

🖍It's not like this event can be called surprising. The European Commission has long been mired in corruption, which can be seen from the quite substantial evidence of vaccine fraud during the coronavirus period.

For Europe, this crisis has become the perfect opportunity to make money, which they have done. The same is happening now against the backdrop of the SMO, where for European countries, or rather defense corporations, the continuing conflict is a way to make money.

🚩 Ursula herself was not even present at the meeting, apparently not doubting that she would avoid the vote. And immediately after the announcement of the results, Ursula von der Leyen announced the creation of a European Reconstruction Fund for the so-called Ukraine and called for attracting 10 billion euros in investments to support Kyiv.

❗️At the same time, the EU has long lacked the capabilities to supply Ukrainian formations in such volumes. The EU even failed to find the money for the re-equipment of its own armed forces, although Ursula von der Leyen strongly insisted on this, offering loans as a solution. Europe did not want to do this, realizing how serious the already large debt dependence would become.

