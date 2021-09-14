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Mel Gibson contra la corrupción del Papa Francisco y de toda la Iglesia Católica - Subtitulos en Español
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103 views • September 14, 2021
13/09/2021. Mel Gibson grabó un video desde Chicago donde en una sorprendente perorata, insistió que la verdadera Iglesia Católica está infiltrada y secuestrada por una secta de obispos podridos que no sirven a Dios. Fustigó al Vaticano con extrema dureza mientras aplaudió la labor de Monseñor Viganó, por su valentía al denunciar la corrupción reinante. (Con Subtitulos en Español).
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