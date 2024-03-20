Citizens vs. Cops (Role Reversals)
Compilation of citizens treating cops the same way they treat citizens. This One is a classic. I seen this a while ago and came across it again. Great cop reactions.
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.
FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f
FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)
Source: https://www.youtube.com/@HerestheDeal
CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, cops, police, sovereign, citizens, citizen, officers, officer, cop, interrogation, interrogations, common law, inspections, inspection, search, searches,
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.