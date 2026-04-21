CHASE GOT HIMSELF INTO SHAPE! THAT WAS HIS SECOND MISTAKE.

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The more you exercise, the faster you get chopped down by the vaxx. It's that simple.
Sources
https://www.facebook.com/chase.morgan.758/
https://www.facebook.com/courtney.l.mayer.7/
Teachers getting vaccines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FiZILgdjryM
https://www.wwno.org/education/2022-05-18/covid-vaccine-will-no-longer-be-required-for-2022-23-school-year-in-louisiana-officials-say
https://www.nola.com/news/crescent-city-classic-runner-dies-after-cardiac-arrest-on-race-route-organizers-say/article_803ea7b8-fed6-4ba1-a493-0a1a414dd20b.html
Music: Foo Fudgers - Razor
Movie clip: The Crow
Check out some cool duds at the store:
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This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/
Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
More data here:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
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