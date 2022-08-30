She survived the first 3 but not the the 4th Jab. It finally caught up with her

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Jim Crenshaw
Playing Vax roulette. Sooner or later you get shot.
María Elena Borquez August 1 2022 "2nd booster Moderna -
Died "SUDDENLY" 3 days later. Cause of death: Cerebrovascular.
https://www.facebook.com/MariaElenaSepulvedaB
Source: COVID VAX INJURIES: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/covidvaxinjuries/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/BMVOv4FDfomY/
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