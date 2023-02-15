UFO CARD IS NOW IN PLAY. #BEREADY #THELASTCARD #RFB

Talk to my boys over at Goldco and they will show you how to protect what you have.And even better go to www.Richielikesgold.com

and they will give you up to 10K IN FREE SILVER

convert your account to physical gold or silver WHENEVER YOUR WANT!!

You cant ask for better than that, well you can but you wont get it. #Ad #Sponsor

RFB

https://thenewamerican.com/government-data-proves-there-is-a-vaccine-induced-pandemic/

https://expose-news.com/2023/01/04/how-much-longer-can-covidians-keep-up-appearances/?_ga=2.52043054.621937353.1673398125-134126419.1673398125

[email protected]

RFB ORIGINAL CHANNEL BACKED UP https://s3.wasabisys.com/billgateswantstokillus.com/index.html#/videos/RichieFromBoston

ORDER WHILE YOU CAN https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/richie-from-boston?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&subid=RFB.Richie.From.Boston

https://www.businessinsider.com/neuralink-elon-musk-microchips-brains-ai-2021-2

RFB on TWITTER https://twitter.com/NULOOKREFINISH

RFB ON ODYSEE https://odysee.com/@richiefromboston:9/bandicam-2022-09-04-16-04-04-867:5

RICHIEFROMBOSTON.TV UNCENSORED

RFB ON RUMBLE https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all

JAILBREAK OVERLANDER https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7aQ7WcCxhhg 5 SURVIVAL ITEMS YOU ALREADY HAVE!!

burying your valuables https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YoL3Nt8YCQ

BURY IT! https://www.outdoorlife.com/blogs/survivalist/2014/03/survival-skills-make-vault-pvc/

https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/25-states-hit-biden-admin-lawsuit-climate-action-targeting-americans-retirement-savings

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/11/22/biden-administration-loosens-trump-era-esg-rules-for-401k-plans.html

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/25-states-sue-biden-admin-over-rule-allowing-401k-managers-put-savings-esg-funds

BURY YOUR 401K https://www.instructables.com/Waterproof-Underground-PVC-Cache/

https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2022/jun/15/facebook-posts/95-item-list-doesnt-prove-there-are-ongoing-plans-/#sources

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zIGRiidtl0I

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/12/us/egg-shortage-us.html

https://www.usdebtclock.org/gold-demand-by-country.html

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/obviously-a-demon-creepy-pro-abortion-statue-placed-on-top-of-new-york-city-courthouse/

UFO WARNING https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-64614098

https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/unidentified-objects-us-airspace-white-house-02-13-2023/index.html

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/12/us/politics/us-shoots-down-object-michigan.html

https://www.newscientist.com/article/2359068-unidentified-object-shot-down-over-alaskan-waters-us-pentagon-says/

HILLARY DEMANDS CASH BE OUTLAWED https://newspunch.com/hillary-clinton-its-time-to-ban-cash-to-fight-climate-change/





Shared from and subscribe to:

RichieFromBoston

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/



