Miles Guo: The fellow fighters on the front line of the Ukraine rescue operation shocked the world with their actions, telling the world in time that the CCP does not represent the Chinese people

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4/8/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The fellow fighters on the front line of the Ukraine rescue operation shocked the world with their actions, telling the world in time that the Chinese Communist Party does not represent the Chinese people, and showing that we are the extraordinary ones who are different from what the world imagines the Chinese to be