Splash Down - Ep 49 Sailing With Thankfulness

We set sail on our new boat - Thankfulness 2! Come aboard our maiden voyage in Thankfulness 2 - Season 2! We sail from Rhodes Greece to Marmaris Turkey and are so happy with how she handles in the water. *** Read on for Your Next Step towards Your Own Dream Adventure...

=== Your Own Dream Adventure ===

Take your next step towards you own dream adventure and join with us making a difference in the world...

Join our virtual crew community of like minded Kingdom builders at https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com

=== Follow Us For The Latest Adventures ===

Follow our latest adventures and sailing adventure episodes: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.c...

=== Books ===

Sailing Around The World mini book: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.c...

=== Thanks To ===

Music: https://www.bensound.com, https://www.pixabay.com