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The Currency You Hold in Your Hands — Will Change Everything!
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411 views • May 17, 2022
Copyright © Veronika West & © Dr. Paul R Oebel
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-currency-you-hold-in-your-hands/
The Truth is being unveiled and will surely prevail in the midst of great turmoil and confusion. God’s redemptive Plan will be made known in the nations of the earth!
"The currency you hold in your hands will change everything — Veronika West and Paul R. Oebel on Truth Unveiled TV.
What is the currency that The Courts of Heaven will accept?
You hold it in your hands now, to tip the scales of justice upon your nation, and the world.
The Nations are in Court, how can we tip The Scales of Justice in our favor?”
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-currency-you-hold-in-your-hands/
The Truth is being unveiled and will surely prevail in the midst of great turmoil and confusion. God’s redemptive Plan will be made known in the nations of the earth!
"The currency you hold in your hands will change everything — Veronika West and Paul R. Oebel on Truth Unveiled TV.
What is the currency that The Courts of Heaven will accept?
You hold it in your hands now, to tip the scales of justice upon your nation, and the world.
The Nations are in Court, how can we tip The Scales of Justice in our favor?”
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