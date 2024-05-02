Create New Account
JD Vance | Ukraine propaganda: aame exact talking points as IRAQ 20 years later
GalacticStorm
JD Vance says the Ukraine propaganda is similar to the Iraq propaganda: "It's the same exact talking points 20 years later with different names."


https://x.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1782898308609888504

Keywords
ukraineiraqwar propagandajd vance

