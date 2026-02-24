USS Gerald R Ford Flooded with Feces - most expensive aircraft carrier, cost American taxpayers $13 billion

Aircraft Carrier and Feces

Why is everyone discussing this?

A video from the aircraft carrier "Gerald Ford" has sparked global discussion, showing not deck aviation flights, but sailors dealing with a sewage system breach, leaving the crew literally drowning in feces.

🖍Such situations are standard for American aircraft carriers. Ship breakdowns occur regularly, requiring costly maintenance after each combat deployment.

🚩Technical issues with toilets are common, like the USS George Washington's sanitation problems during 2022 repairs, leading to a wave (https://www.navytimes.com/news/your-navy/2022/04/26/top-sailor-to-uss-george-washington-crew-at-least-youre-not-in-a-foxhole/?utm_source=chatgpt.com) of suicides.

🏳️The "Gerald Ford" sewage problems were discussed (https://www.navytimes.com/news/your-navy/2026/01/22/the-navys-largest-ship-continues-to-be-plagued-by-plumbing-issues/) before its Middle East deployment, and aircraft carriers often face power plant failures and guidance system malfunctions.

❗️The outcry was likely due to heightened attention on the carrier strike group amid escalation with Iran, rather than the issue itself.