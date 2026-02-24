© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aircraft Carrier and Feces
Why is everyone discussing this?
A video from the aircraft carrier "Gerald Ford" has sparked global discussion, showing not deck aviation flights, but sailors dealing with a sewage system breach, leaving the crew literally drowning in feces.
🖍Such situations are standard for American aircraft carriers. Ship breakdowns occur regularly, requiring costly maintenance after each combat deployment.
🚩Technical issues with toilets are common, like the USS George Washington's sanitation problems during 2022 repairs, leading to a wave (https://www.navytimes.com/news/your-navy/2022/04/26/top-sailor-to-uss-george-washington-crew-at-least-youre-not-in-a-foxhole/?utm_source=chatgpt.com) of suicides.
🏳️The "Gerald Ford" sewage problems were discussed (https://www.navytimes.com/news/your-navy/2026/01/22/the-navys-largest-ship-continues-to-be-plagued-by-plumbing-issues/) before its Middle East deployment, and aircraft carriers often face power plant failures and guidance system malfunctions.
❗️The outcry was likely due to heightened attention on the carrier strike group amid escalation with Iran, rather than the issue itself.