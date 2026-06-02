Netanyahu to new Mossad chief: We will help Iranian regime fall



The Israeli prime minister doubles down on targeting Iran, telling Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman that Mossad will be "at the tip of the spear" against Iran.



"We will not allow the Iranian regime to obtain a nuclear weapon. We will not allow it to threaten our existence. This doomed regime – whose end will come – and we will help it reach that destination," he declared.



A direct mission to sabotage, assassinate, and destabilize. And Netanyahu admits it out loud.

Adding:

PROFILE: Who is Roman Gofman, Israel’s new hawkish spymaster-in-chief?



Belarusian-born Major General Roman Gofman — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trusted military secretary — now holds the reigns of Mossad as of June 2, 2026.



👉 His rise is being welcomed inside the PM’s clique, but security insiders warn Gofman brings politics, secrecy and hardline ideology into an institution built on professional intelligence tradecraft.



A politicized pick



➡️ Gofman’s career has been almost entirely in armored units and staff roles. Veteran spies note he has no background in covert work, human intelligence or Mossad-style foreign ops, and that his appointment reflects loyalty to Netanyahu rather than field experience



➡️ During internal debates on the Gaza war and post-war governance, Gofman consistently backed Netanyahu’s most unwavering positions — earning him a rapid promotion ticket into the inner decision-making circle



Architect of the Gaza military rule plan



➡️ Gofman authored an internal document calling for direct Israeli military governance of Gaza, a plan criticized inside Israel’s security establishment and seen internationally as a blueprint for long-term occupation



➡️ Even senior Israeli officials described the plan as:



🔴 “escalatory”



🔴 “strategically dangerous”



🔴 and “politically motivated”



Inside the Gaza war room: the PM's yes man



➡️ As Netanyahu’s closest military adviser during the 2023–2024 Gaza campaign, Gofman was present for all major strategic decisions. Critics say his role in that inner circle links him to the most destructive phases of the conflict.



➡️ Insiders describe him as someone who “tells the Prime Minister what he wants to hear,” rather than offering independent strategic assessments



Gofman's arrival does not shake Mossad's system — the agency has long operated in the shadows. The shift lies in tone: with a hard-nosed loyalist now at the helm, anticipate fewer restraints, fewer filters, and significantly more politics interwoven into the covert apparatus.



His role is not to enact reform — but rather to align the realm of covert operations with the prime minister's overt and loud public ambitions.





@geopolitics_prime





