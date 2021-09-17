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The Elect Life with Liz McGee- 'Irrefutable 2 House Understanding Straight from the Prophets Mouth.mp4'
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Two House references straight from the Prophets oracles. The Reunification is the culmination of all prophecy. The King and his Kingdom being restored.
The two Houses or two Kingdoms of Israel and its prophetic significance could be one of the most misunderstood and misinterpreted parts of biblical doctrine. One of the greatest revelations on the horizon is what exactly Paul's commission and ministry was all about as the "apostle to the gentiles". Could it be that the world's greatest "identity theft" has been that of the "lost sheep of the house of Israel". And is God's plan to reveal the true meaning of the prodigal son parable going to change world history. Listen carefully to this new 3 part series and "Be Astounded".
The two Houses or two Kingdoms of Israel and its prophetic significance could be one of the most misunderstood and misinterpreted parts of biblical doctrine. One of the greatest revelations on the horizon is what exactly Paul's commission and ministry was all about as the "apostle to the gentiles". Could it be that the world's greatest "identity theft" has been that of the "lost sheep of the house of Israel". And is God's plan to reveal the true meaning of the prodigal son parable going to change world history. Listen carefully to this new 3 part series and "Be Astounded".
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