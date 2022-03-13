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Russell Brand, Trudeau calls others Authoritarian?
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22 views • March 13, 2022
After bragging about his admiration for Chinas Dictatorship, after beating and jailing peaceful protestors without bail, after seizing and destroying vehicles, bank accounts and fundraised money and crypto, after calling protestors Nazis, uneducated, misogynist, white supremacists. Trudeau has no right to lecture on a public stage about democracy or another leader being authoritarian. Trudeau didn't even listen or talk to the Peaceful Truckers Convoy, he went into hiding before illegally and undemocratically invoking the Emergencies Act
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