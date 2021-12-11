FLASHBACK ~ Dave Chappelle on the Jussie Smollett Incident

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Chappelle went on to say that there was an outpouring of support for Smollett from celebrities and Hollywood but that African Americans were "oddly quiet" on the subject.
He added that that was because Black people understood that Smollett was "clearly lying." "None of these details added up at all," he said.