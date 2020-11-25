Light At The End of the Tunnel... The Trump Train Is Picking Up SPEED! 11/24/2020

LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL! Guys, if you're feeling down about the fight to save our election, because of all the negativity and LIES spewed by the mainstream media, or even your close friends who you trust, you've come to the RIGHT PLACE! We are going to ARM you with all the LATEST FACTS of what is taking place behind the scenes and in the courts. Hold on friends, we're just getting started and the Trump train is picking up speed!

#SidneyPowell #Biblical #Dominion #Michigan #Arizona #Pennslyvania #Wisconsin #RudyGiuliani #Affidavits



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Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.

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