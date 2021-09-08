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Joe Rogan Freedom // Center for Deceit and Control
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30 views • September 08, 2021
A look at Joe Rogan’s freedom message and a breakdown of the true colours of the CDC
SOURCES:
Same Rolling Stone magazine that FAKED campus rape story a few years back BUSTED with complete bullsh#t story claiming Oklahoma hospitals are filled with ivermectin-damaged patient
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-06-rolling-stone-magazine-busted-with-story-claiming-oklahoma-hospital-filled-with-ivermectin-damaged-patients.html
How (and why) Israel changed what “fully vaccinated” means
https://off-guardian.org/2021/09/02/how-and-why-israel-changed-what-fully-vaccinated-means/
Miguel Escobar speech
https://tv.gab.com/channel/constitution1a/view/boom-physicians-assistant-miguel-escobar-rips-610dbc8a5534cd2f97b3221c
CDC Seems To Tacitly Admit PCR Tests Can’t Differentiate Between COVID And The Flu
https://nationalfile.com/cdc-seems-to-tacitly-admit-pcr-tests-cant-differentiate-between-covid-and-the-flu/
CDC PCR Lab Alert
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
CDC Eviction Moratorium
https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s0803-cdc-eviction-order.html
The CDC’s Eviction Moratorium: What Landlords & Renters Need to Know
https://www.turbotenant.com/blog/cdc-eviction-moratorium/
CDC Warns of Potential Outbreak of Rare 'Polio-like' Disease in Children
https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2020/recognize-afm-symptoms.html
Dr. Bryan Ardis on The B2T - polio like illness in children
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xu2A1ifXnhRi/
Public Health Dispatch: Acute Flaccid Paralysis Associated with Circulating Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus --- Philippines, 2001
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/mm5040a3.htm
SOURCES:
Same Rolling Stone magazine that FAKED campus rape story a few years back BUSTED with complete bullsh#t story claiming Oklahoma hospitals are filled with ivermectin-damaged patient
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-06-rolling-stone-magazine-busted-with-story-claiming-oklahoma-hospital-filled-with-ivermectin-damaged-patients.html
How (and why) Israel changed what “fully vaccinated” means
https://off-guardian.org/2021/09/02/how-and-why-israel-changed-what-fully-vaccinated-means/
Miguel Escobar speech
https://tv.gab.com/channel/constitution1a/view/boom-physicians-assistant-miguel-escobar-rips-610dbc8a5534cd2f97b3221c
CDC Seems To Tacitly Admit PCR Tests Can’t Differentiate Between COVID And The Flu
https://nationalfile.com/cdc-seems-to-tacitly-admit-pcr-tests-cant-differentiate-between-covid-and-the-flu/
CDC PCR Lab Alert
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
CDC Eviction Moratorium
https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s0803-cdc-eviction-order.html
The CDC’s Eviction Moratorium: What Landlords & Renters Need to Know
https://www.turbotenant.com/blog/cdc-eviction-moratorium/
CDC Warns of Potential Outbreak of Rare 'Polio-like' Disease in Children
https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2020/recognize-afm-symptoms.html
Dr. Bryan Ardis on The B2T - polio like illness in children
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xu2A1ifXnhRi/
Public Health Dispatch: Acute Flaccid Paralysis Associated with Circulating Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus --- Philippines, 2001
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/mm5040a3.htm
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