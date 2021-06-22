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Bernie Kerik Says There’s Explosive News Coming Out Of Georgia
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770 views • June 22, 2021
"The 'secret weapon' in Georgia right now is this civil litigation that's getting to the bottom of the fraud. There's going to be explosive news coming out of Georgia and you're already seeing it start. If they don't do a forensic audit in every county in the state, you've got to get rid of the governor and secretary of state."
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