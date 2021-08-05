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Dr. Madej: Pull All Children From Public School NOW!
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253 views • August 05, 2021
Dr. Jane Ruby is joined by Dr. Carrie Madej to talk about what is being seen worldwide with these vaccines, and the mysterious microscopic particles seen inside the vials.
Originally aired on The War Room with Owen Shroyer - August 4, 2021
Originally aired on The War Room with Owen Shroyer - August 4, 2021
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