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World renown vaccine specialist from Belgium Geert Vanden Bossche in a ground breaking interview about the creation of a global immunity catastrophe.
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362 views • March 14, 2021
World renown vaccine specialist from Belgium Geert Vanden Bossche in a ground breaking interview about the creation of a global immunity catastrophe.
Del Bigtree / The Highwire comments the interview but did not make it himself.
Del Bigtree / The Highwire comments the interview but did not make it himself.
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