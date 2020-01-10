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Life Lessons From 100-Year-Olds
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50 views • January 10, 2020
We asked three centenarians what their most valuable life lessons were, and also their regrets.
The conversations that followed were remarkable. They talked about the importance of family, people, relationships and love. Their view on life, as an elderly citizen with a lot of experience is truly an inspiration and motivation. Enjoy the video!
The conversations that followed were remarkable. They talked about the importance of family, people, relationships and love. Their view on life, as an elderly citizen with a lot of experience is truly an inspiration and motivation. Enjoy the video!
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