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FULL SHOW: We Have The Documents! Texas Had Power Grid Shut Off By Feds Under Biden
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370 views • February 20, 2021
As Texas weather returns to normal, the water and power stay off making Texans aware that the power outages were synthetic and they are asking questions as to why. We have the documents that explain how this is a Biden Administration agenda and a Chinese operation to end American energy independence. We focus on the issue of school closures and take dozens of calls from parents and teachers breaking down what is happening and how they are responding. Owen gives one last homage to Rush Limbaugh.
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