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If Texas Falls, The U.S. Is Done: Poll: West Leads Abbott By 5.5 Points In TX Race For Governor
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40 views • February 02, 2022
President Trump held a rally in Texas on Saturday night. Governor Greg Abbott came out to introduce him, and guess what: He got booed. Not surprising. People are getting tired of RINO hacks who exist to get bullied by Democrats. Well, Abbott is trying to run for a third term this year. Thankfully, this time, he’s facing real challenges from the right. One of those challengers is Allen West, who of course you’re already familiar with. West represented Florida in Congress a decade ago, but after that he moved to Texas, and in 2020 he became chairman of the state GOP on a mission to make the state party actually deliver for its voters. Allen West joins us now.
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